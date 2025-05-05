Trump’s Insane New Tariffs on… Movies?

JVL, Sonny Bunch, and Andrew Egger break down Donald Trump's recent Truth Social bleat proposing 100% tariffs on all films "produced in Foreign Lands." The announcement has confused the industry by what it means, how it would work, and why Trump thinks creating more obstacles in an industry still recovering from strikes and COVID would help Hollywood.

