The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
5

Trump’s Insane New Tariffs on… Movies?

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sonny Bunch
, and
Andrew Egger
May 05, 2025
∙ Paid
6
5
Share

JVL, Sonny Bunch, and Andrew Egger break down Donald Trump's recent Truth Social bleat proposing 100% tariffs on all films "produced in Foreign Lands." The announcement has confused the industry by what it means, how it would work, and why Trump thinks creating more obstacles in an industry still recovering from strikes and COVID would help Hollywood.

Read More in The Bulwark's Morning Shots

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture