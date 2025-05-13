Trump's MBS Bromance and Biden's Decline Revealed

Trump lavishes praise on authoritarian leaders like MBS while they court him with private jets, business deals, and even fast food. The conversation exposes how Trump’s foreign policy is driven by personal gain and flattery, not strategy—turning diplomacy into a transactional spectacle, which used to not be allowed, but is it now?

