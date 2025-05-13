The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
29
12

Trump's MBS Bromance and Biden's Decline Revealed

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 13, 2025
∙ Paid
29
12
Share

Trump lavishes praise on authoritarian leaders like MBS while they court him with private jets, business deals, and even fast food. The conversation exposes how Trump’s foreign policy is driven by personal gain and flattery, not strategy—turning diplomacy into a transactional spectacle, which used to not be allowed, but is it now?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture