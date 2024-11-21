Trump's Menagerie of Misfits (with John Fugelsang, Tara Setmayer & Symone Sanders-Townsend)

Michael Steele is joined by John Fugelsang, Tara Setmayer and Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss Trump's unqualified cabinet picks, the role media played in the 2024 election and how Elon Musk has replaced JD Vance as surrogate Vice President.
Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.
Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.