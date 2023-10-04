Michael is joined by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, professors of government at Harvard University and the authors of "Tyranny of the Minority: Why American Democracy Reached the Breaking Point." They discuss what it means to be a party committed to democracy, how our constitution makes us vulnerable to minority rule, reforming the electoral college and the "semi-loyalists" who play a role in harming our democracy.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Tyranny-Minority-American-Democracy-Breaking/dp/0593443071
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Daniel Ziblatt: @dziblatt
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Tyranny of the Minority: With Professors Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky
www.thebulwark.com
Tyranny of the Minority: With Professors Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky
Oct 04, 2023
Share this post
Tyranny of the Minority: With Professors Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky
www.thebulwark.com
Michael is joined by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, professors of government at Harvard University and the authors of "Tyranny of the Minority: Why American Democracy Reached the Breaking Point." They discuss what it means to be a party committed to democracy, how our constitution makes us vulnerable to minority rule, reforming the electoral college and the "semi-loyalists" who play a role in harming our democracy.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Tyranny of the Minority: With Professors Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky