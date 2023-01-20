The Bulwark
Understanding 1619 Means Understanding Our Country: With Nikole Hannah-Jones
Jan 20, 2023
Michael Steele speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about The 1619 Project, what motivated her to write it, its purpose and its pushback. The pair also discuss the notion of patriotism, how politicians like Trump and DeSantis have responded to her work, and how being honest about our country's history can help it live up to its highest ideals.

Check out The 1619 Project 6-part docuseries premiering on Hulu on January 26th.

Follow Nikole @nhannahjones
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

