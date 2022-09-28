Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "The Fight of Our Lives:
My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World." The pair discuss Zelenskyy's global impact, how his leadership and outlook compares to Putin's, the challenges and surprises Iuliia faced during her time as Press Secretary and the strong, colorful and resilient identity of Ukraine.
Check out the book here: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Fight-of-Our-Lives/Iuliia-Mendel/9781668012710
Be sure to follow Iuliia on Twitter @IuliiaMendel, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast @steele_podcast. If you liked this podcast, give us a review on Apple Podcasts or share it with a friend!
We Are Fighters, Not Victims: With Iuliia Mendel
We Are Fighters, Not Victims: With Iuliia Mendel
Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "The Fight of Our Lives:
We Are Fighters, Not Victims: With Iuliia Mendel