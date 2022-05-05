Michael Steele is joined by Michael Cohen for a Michael Squared Special. The two discuss thoughts on why the Supreme Court decision was leaked and how Roe v. Wade being overturned will impact the midterms and women's rights. The conversation touches on everything from J.D. Vance to Mark Meadows texts, Trump sycophancy, January 6th and the people willing to go to jail for Trump, despite him being "a danger to democracy."
If you enjoy this podcast, leave us a review and tell your friends. And check out Michael Cohen's podcast, Mea Culpa, wherever you get your podcast on.
Share this post
We Need People to Get Angry: With Michael Cohen
www.thebulwark.com
We Need People to Get Angry: With Michael Cohen
May 05, 2022
Michael Steele is joined by Michael Cohen for a Michael Squared Special. The two discuss thoughts on why the Supreme Court decision was leaked and how Roe v. Wade being overturned will impact the midterms and women's rights. The conversation touches on everything from J.D. Vance to Mark Meadows texts, Trump sycophancy, January 6th and the people willing to go to jail for Trump, despite him being "a danger to democracy."
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
We Need People to Get Angry: With Michael Cohen