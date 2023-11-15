Michael speaks with Rachel Maddow about her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism." The pair discuss how modern-day efforts to undermine democracy have a prequel dating back to before and during World War II when an ultra-right authoritarian movement tried to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Rachel describes how members of congress got involved in spreading Nazi propaganda, how Henry Ford spread anti-Semitism throughout the U.S and Germany and the figures who made sure we saved ourselves from ourselves.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Prequel-American-Fight-Against-Fascism/dp/0593444515
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Rachel Maddow @maddow
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow
We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow
We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow
Michael speaks with Rachel Maddow about her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism." The pair discuss how modern-day efforts to undermine democracy have a prequel dating back to before and during World War II when an ultra-right authoritarian movement tried to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Rachel describes how members of congress got involved in spreading Nazi propaganda, how Henry Ford spread anti-Semitism throughout the U.S and Germany and the figures who made sure we saved ourselves from ourselves.
We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow