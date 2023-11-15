The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow
0:00
-59:01

We've Been Here Before– America's Fight Against Fascism: With Rachel Maddow

The Bulwark
Nov 15, 2023
Share

Michael speaks with Rachel Maddow about her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism." The pair discuss how modern-day efforts to undermine democracy have a prequel dating back to before and during World War II when an ultra-right authoritarian movement tried to steer our nation toward an alliance with the Nazis. Rachel describes how members of congress got involved in spreading Nazi propaganda, how Henry Ford spread anti-Semitism throughout the U.S and Germany and the figures who made sure we saved ourselves from ourselves.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Prequel-American-Fight-Against-Fascism/dp/0593444515

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Rachel Maddow @maddow
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark