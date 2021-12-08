Michael speaks with Rick Wilson about how Republicanism has diverged from Conservatism to become a party neither recognize. The pair discuss the lingering impact of Trumpism, future Lincoln Project plans, and how 2022 will decide the fate of 2024.
What Conservatism Has Become: With Rick Wilson
What Conservatism Has Become: With Rick Wilson
Dec 08, 2021
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
