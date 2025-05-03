Happy Saturday!

The Conservative Case Against Trump’s Latest Power Grab Amit Agarwal · Apr 30 IN JUST A FEW MONTHS, Americans have seen how much harm can be done by an unconstrained president who no longer needs the electorate to achieve his aims. Lawful residents of the United States “disappeared” off the streets and whisked away to foreign prisons without due process. Private law firms and univer… Read full story

A new artists collective on Cincinnati’s West Side, which used to be a jail.

Happy Saturday! The Saint Louis Blues tied the series against Winnipeg 3-3 last night in a resounding 5-2 win. Game 7 is tomorrow. The Cavaliers, fresh off a rout of Miami, play the Pacers starting tomorrow. The Derby is today. The Indy 500 is later this month. School’s almost out. Baseball is back, my Ohio teams are looking good, and we have a bunch of soccer matches coming to America. Summer is almost here.

Every time I see an ad or hear one for one of the international games coming through the Queen City, I wonder: is this going to be as much of a shitshow as I think it is?

Will foreigners regret coming? Time will tell, but even though there’s a pit in my stomach about American Summer 2025 in general, these reminders of a bunch of foreigners supposedly coming here to play soccer has me… uneasy.

Recessions… Totally OK now, according to Trump. Therefore, in a week’s time, all federally elected Republicans will be pro-recession in some form.

The Arctic Front… How Finland is preparing for a war with Russia.

3 ‘New Rules’ for Bill Maher after his dinner with Trump … The “Real Time” host didn’t seem to appreciate his pal Larry David’s satirical New York Times column, “My Dinner with Adolf” writes Anthony Fisher at MSNBC.

Who Changed? Matt Labash has an honest conversation about dishonesty.

