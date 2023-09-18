Michael Steele is joined by Atlantic writer and national-security affairs professor emeritus, Tom Nichols. The pair discuss what the fall of democracy will look like, Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry into Biden, what Mitt Romney's retirement means for the state of the GOP and the continued significance of Ukraine.
When Democracy Falls: With Tom Nichols
Sep 18, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
