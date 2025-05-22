The Bulwark

"White Genocide” Lies: Trump Is a “Racist Arsonist"

Tim Miller
May 22, 2025
∙ Paid
Trump claims there's a “white genocide” happening in South Africa right to the face of the country’s president. Former ambassador Patrick Gaspard joins Tim Miller to talk about the real story, the politics behind the fear-mongering, and what the MAGA movement is trying to distract from.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

