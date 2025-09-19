Why 'Haunted Hotel' Is the Perfect Spooky Season Show

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Matt Roller, the creator and showrunner of the new Netflix animated show Haunted Hotel. We discussed his background in television, how it helped prepare him for the long (shockingly long!) process of creating a full season of animated television, and why he is reading the comments. The show is live on Netflix now and I hope you check it out … and give it the preferred two (not one!) thumbs up, for the reasons Roller laid out in this episode. And if you enjoyed THIS episode, I hope you share it with a friend! (I could also use a thumbs up or two myself, you know.)

