Why Is Gaming Underperforming Expectations?
Why Is Gaming Underperforming Expectations?

Matthew Ball on the unexpected decline in gaming revenues.
Sonny Bunch
Jan 25, 2025
Transcript
Videogames have come a long way since 1989’s ‘The Wizard’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s supersized episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood, I’m rejoined by Matthew Ball to discuss his epic examination of the state of the video game industry and how its growing pains reflect what we’ve seen in other entertainment industries like film. I’d recommend at least scanning his report (you can download the pdf here) even if you’re not a gamer—I am, as discussed in the opening moments, at best a “filthy casual”—because if you’re familiar with the growth patterns of nearly any industry, you’ll likely find some congruences.

Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
