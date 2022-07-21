Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC, the struggle of compartmentalizing being a gay man and being a Republican and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Messiahs" and "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.
Check out the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Did-Travelogue-Republican/dp/0063161478
If you like this podcast, give us a review and rating on Apple Podcasts!
Share this post
Why We Did It: With Tim Miller
www.thebulwark.com
Why We Did It: With Tim Miller
Jul 21, 2022
Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC, the struggle of compartmentalizing being a gay man and being a Republican and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Messiahs" and "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Why We Did It: With Tim Miller