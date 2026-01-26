The Bulwark

Preview

Will Saletan: Kristi Noem Cannot Be Trusted to Investigate These Shootings

Will Saletan
Jan 26, 2026
Will Saletan gives his take on why Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cannot be trusted to oversee the investigation into her own department. In just three weeks, ICE and Border Patrol agents killed two Americans. In both cases, Noem publicly described the victims as violent “domestic terrorists.” And in both cases, video evidence flatly contradicts her claims.

