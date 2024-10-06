The Bulwark
A Poisoning in the Land
A Poisoning in the Land

Oct 06, 2024
The United States is in the midst of one of the worst drug epidemics it has ever faced, with nearly 80,000 Americans dying every year from fentanyl poisoning. John Avalon speaks with Kamal Bherwani, whose 22-year-old son, Ethan, was a victim of the crisis. Bherwani is now on the front lines, fighting for solutions to limit supply, increase enforcement, improve education about the lethal drug, and save lives. 

