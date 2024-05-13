Playback speed
Americans Deserve Trump

The Dark Side.
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
May 13, 2024
62
JVL and A.B. react to a new New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer poll that shows pretty bad numbers for President Joe Biden, and it shows some Americans don't know recent history at all! Plus, Donald Trump praises Hannibal Lecter ... and no one cares!

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
