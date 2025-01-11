The Bulwark
Awards Season in Flux
The Ankler's Richard Rushfield and Katey Rich on the state of Oscars season.
Sonny Bunch
Jan 11, 2025
3
The post-Globes best actress frontrunner? (Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’)

This week I’m joined by Richard Rushfield and Katey Rich of The Ankler to discuss the state of the awards season post-Golden Globes and in the midst of the Los Angeles fires. (Indeed, Los Angeles resident Richard is in the city to give us an on-the-ground update of the state of things from his perspective. Please excuse any background noise/distortion that you may hear as a result!) We talked about how the Globes might affect the Oscars, how the Globes has devolved into an incestuous web of self-dealing, and how the fires might affect Academy Award voting patterns. We also discussed the new Ankler Pundits prediction site, which I am honored to have been asked to take part in. Check it out and feel free to mock my picks.

And look: I understand the impulse to avoid discussing awards given everything that’s going on out west. I want to reiterate that there are good charities that can be donated to if you’re looking to help out:

If you can’t wait to donate, you can never go wrong with José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which has teams on the ground helping feed first responders. Two additional charities I’ve had folks recommend are Global Empowerment Mission and the California Community Foundation. I’m sure they’ll all make good use of every penny.

I also think halting the awards will do little to improve anyone’s financial standing and will in fact hurt the folks who work for all the ancillary events. Not just the awards shows themselves, but the parties, the limo drivers, the caterers, the dress designers, people whose whole year is made or broken by this stretch in Los Angeles. Awards may feel silly but even silly things can be worthwhile, particularly when your livelihood depends on it.

If you enjoyed this show, I hope you share it with a friend.

Sonny Bunch
