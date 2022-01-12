Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Biden’s voting rights push, the rise of anti-vax Republicans, counter-disinformation, and the best/worst Disney animated musicals.
Biden Goes Down to Georgia
Biden Goes Down to Georgia
And Democratic activists cut him off at the knees.
Jan 12, 2022
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
