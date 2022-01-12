The Bulwark
The Next Level
Biden Goes Down to Georgia
Biden Goes Down to Georgia

And Democratic activists cut him off at the knees.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Tim Miller
Jan 12, 2022
Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Biden's voting rights push, the rise of anti-vax Republicans, counter-disinformation, and the best/worst Disney animated musicals.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
