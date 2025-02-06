Playback speed
Boom, Roasted

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Feb 06, 2025
We’re two and a half weeks into the second Trump administration, and it already feels like a century has passed. All of Donald Trump’s nominees are getting confirmed, and Elon Musk is taking a chainsaw to our government institutions. The gang rip apart Trump, Musk, the GOP, the bad billionaires, and the “Uncommitted” movement in this super-sized episode!

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
