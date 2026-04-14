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Did JD Vance Tell the Pope to Shut Up?

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Tim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
Apr 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and JVL cover a rough week for Trump, from failed talks with Iran that turned into a naval blockade, to strong signs of real cracks inside his coalition as allies and right-wing media begin to push back against his idiocy. They also talk about what Orbán’s defeat in Hungary means for Trump-style politics, and discuss the lightning-fast downfall of Eric Swalwell.

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JVL’s newsletter, The Triad, has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Best Email Newsletter: Business, News & Technology category. Even if you don’t read it regularly—like some best friends—you can vote to give our very own JVL the W.

Every votes counts: Vote here for Best Email Newsletter

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This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

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