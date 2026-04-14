Did JD Vance Tell the Pope to Shut Up?

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and JVL cover a rough week for Trump, from failed talks with Iran that turned into a naval blockade, to strong signs of real cracks inside his coalition as allies and right-wing media begin to push back against his idiocy. They also talk about what Orbán’s defeat in Hungary means for Trump-style politics, and discuss the lightning-fast downfall of Eric Swalwell.



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