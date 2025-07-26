Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

Catch up… on Will Sommer’s “Ask Me Anything” about the Epstein Files in The Bulwark’s members-only chat.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! I hope you have fun weekend plans. Stay cool out there if you’re affected by the heat dome.

“Marco Rubio, this you bro?” Sarah Longwell brings the receipts.

A President in Every Pot, &c…. Jay Nordlinger on the scope of an office; the cheek of ‘South Park’; a governor slimming down; a noble French historian; and more.

Tortured Logic… We need to stop abusing migrants, now, argues Matt Labash.

A MAGA safari… Holly Berkley-Fletcher takes readers on a darkly comic safari through MAGA extremism, likening its behavior to aggressive wildlife—especially the unpredictable hippo. (Spoiler alert: it’s Stephen Miller.)

Thank you for your interest… In Astronomer? Is that Gwyneth Paltrow? What?

For the comments this week: What are you doing to stay civically engaged before the midterms begin to heat up?

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.