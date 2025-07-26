The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
17m

The fact that Stacey Williams is still having to ask for transparency tells you everything about how broken this system is. If the DOJ has evidence—especially tapes connected to Epstein’s trafficking network—it’s not just a legal matter, it’s a moral one. The public deserves the truth, and the victims deserve justice that doesn’t arrive twenty years too late. Silence is complicity. Release the tapes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barbara Didrichsen's avatar
Barbara Didrichsen
40m

The only thing that helps me restore a sense of sanity is my work within my neighborhood on traffic calming efforts, and my work with other like-minded people on civic issues in my city. It's a reminder that we can all make a difference in the civic commons at the local level, which reduces my sense of helplessness as I watch my state and federal governments go crazy.

Community bike rides help, too -- physical activity helps me quiet the Trump administration-inspired ya-yas.

(And yes -- this horrible heat dome is affecting my interest and ability in pursuing outdoor activities like walking and biking -- grrrr.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture