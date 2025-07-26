Epstein Said He Taped Her — She Wants the Truth Out
ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.
Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown
“Marco Rubio, this you bro?” Sarah Longwell brings the receipts.
A President in Every Pot, &c…. Jay Nordlinger on the scope of an office; the cheek of ‘South Park’; a governor slimming down; a noble French historian; and more.
Tortured Logic… We need to stop abusing migrants, now, argues Matt Labash.
A MAGA safari… Holly Berkley-Fletcher takes readers on a darkly comic safari through MAGA extremism, likening its behavior to aggressive wildlife—especially the unpredictable hippo. (Spoiler alert: it’s Stephen Miller.)
The fact that Stacey Williams is still having to ask for transparency tells you everything about how broken this system is. If the DOJ has evidence—especially tapes connected to Epstein’s trafficking network—it’s not just a legal matter, it’s a moral one. The public deserves the truth, and the victims deserve justice that doesn’t arrive twenty years too late. Silence is complicity. Release the tapes.
The only thing that helps me restore a sense of sanity is my work within my neighborhood on traffic calming efforts, and my work with other like-minded people on civic issues in my city. It's a reminder that we can all make a difference in the civic commons at the local level, which reduces my sense of helplessness as I watch my state and federal governments go crazy.
Community bike rides help, too -- physical activity helps me quiet the Trump administration-inspired ya-yas.
(And yes -- this horrible heat dome is affecting my interest and ability in pursuing outdoor activities like walking and biking -- grrrr.)