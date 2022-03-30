Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Ginni Thomas, the laptop from hell, and the fantasy version of the Republican party.
Ginni and Will and Hunter
Ginni and Will and Hunter
Delusions all around.
Mar 30, 2022
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
