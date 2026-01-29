The Bulwark

Global Investors Are Quietly Dumping U.S. Assets

Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Jan 29, 2026
JVL and Catherine Rampell give their takes on the reality of the Trump economy and it kinda sucks. Despite Trump’s claims that everything is “hot” and inflation is “solved,” consumer confidence has fallen to a 14-year low, the mounting layoffs across the job market, and the growing “sell America” trade among allies.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

