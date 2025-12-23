The Bulwark

Holy Cow, Young Conservatives Are Not Okay

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Tim Miller
Dec 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller and JVL take on a Manhattan Institute focus group that exposed open praise for grotesque “strongman” politics, overt antisemitism, and casual acceptance of extremist figures like Nick Fuentes.

Read JVL's Triad newsletter on the focus group: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/behold-the-focus-group-from-hell-city-journal-young-republicans

Read the original article on the focus group: https://www.city-journal.org/article/manhattan-institute-focus-group-gen-z-republicans

