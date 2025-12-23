Holy Cow, Young Conservatives Are Not Okay

Tim Miller and JVL take on a Manhattan Institute focus group that exposed open praise for grotesque “strongman” politics, overt antisemitism, and casual acceptance of extremist figures like Nick Fuentes.



Read JVL's Triad newsletter on the focus group: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/behold-the-focus-group-from-hell-city-journal-young-republicans



Read the original article on the focus group: https://www.city-journal.org/article/manhattan-institute-focus-group-gen-z-republicans

