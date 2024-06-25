Playback speed
How CNN Should Handle Trump at the Debate

The Dark Side.
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
Jun 25, 2024
8
JVL and AB break down the latest polling, RFK Jr.'s voters, and their predictions for the first debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump this week.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
