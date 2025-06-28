Ignoring Substance, SCOTUS Permits Lawlessness
Plus, what You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
SCOTUS Roundup! Here are some thoughts from folks I like and respect on yesterday’s rulings: Norman Eisen on the Roberts and the injunctions, Kim Wehle on how SCOTUS crowned a King above the Constitution, and George Conway and Melissa Murray debate the birthright citizenship case.
A Nation’s Self-Conception, &c… Jay Nordlinger on American purposes, a renegade Republican, names from Ghana, a composer’s immortality, and more!
It’s that time of year… For the annual Matt Labash Fourth of July Sale. 🎆 Matt also provides an ode to lost magic places. (This annual tradition is often the best rate to get our friend Matt Labash’s “precious, carefully-chosen words!” Treat yourself!)
Vivek hosting a fundraiser… With a former abortion provider? Is the Ohio Gubernatorial hopeful changing his views on abortion, or is his campaign run by a gaggle of clowns who will have to walk this back?
Trump Truth Store owner agrees to vacate Huntley building amid eviction threats… but hopes to soon reopen in a larger location. (Chicago Tribune)
The Importance of Being Ernest… A new documentary on Jim Varney and his historic advertising character? Yes, please, if you knowwhutimean…
