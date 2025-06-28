Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Ignoring Substance, SCOTUS Permits Lawlessness Philip Rotner · 12:33 AM AS IT CLOSES OUT ITS TERM, the Supreme Court is continuing to find ways to let Donald Trump do whatever he wants without addressing the legality of the conduct in question. Read full story

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

🚨OVERTIME🚨

SCOTUS Roundup! Here are some thoughts from folks I like and respect on yesterday’s rulings: Norman Eisen on the Roberts and the injunctions, Kim Wehle on how SCOTUS crowned a King above the Constitution, and George Conway and Melissa Murray debate the birthright citizenship case.

A Nation’s Self-Conception, &c… Jay Nordlinger on American purposes, a renegade Republican, names from Ghana, a composer’s immortality, and more!

It’s that time of year… For the annual Matt Labash Fourth of July Sale. 🎆 Matt also provides an ode to lost magic places. (This annual tradition is often the best rate to get our friend Matt Labash’s “precious, carefully-chosen words!” Treat yourself!)

Vivek hosting a fundraiser… With a former abortion provider? Is the Ohio Gubernatorial hopeful changing his views on abortion, or is his campaign run by a gaggle of clowns who will have to walk this back?

Trump Truth Store owner agrees to vacate Huntley building amid eviction threats… but hopes to soon reopen in a larger location. (Chicago Tribune)

The Importance of Being Ernest… A new documentary on Jim Varney and his historic advertising character? Yes, please, if you knowwhutimean…

COMMENTS! Come on in, but remember the rule: We’re looking for two of the three in: “Kind, necessary, and true.” See you there.

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.