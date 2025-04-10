Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
32
13

Insider Trading? Or Just Another Day in Trump’s America?

Sam Stein
and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 10, 2025
32
13
Share
Transcript

Trump’s sudden 90-day tariff pause sent markets soaring, and raised big questions about insider trading. Did someone get a heads-up? JVL and Sam Stein break down the chaos, corruption, and long-term risks.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
MAGA Is Getting Suspicious of Trump’s FBI Leadership
  Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Executive Orders as Political Revenge
  Sarah Longwell
Trump’s a Dunce. Don’t Blow This Dems!
  Mona CharenSarah LongwellJonathan Cohn, and Joe Perticone
Trump Caves on Tariffs After Insisting They Were Essential
  Sam SteinAndrew Egger, and Benjamin Parker
Tim Miller: They Elected a Moron, Now They’re Coping
  Tim Miller
Elon Musk Just Torched Navarro
  Tim Miller and Andrew Egger
WTF 2.0: An Update on Ukraine with Tim Mak
  Jonathan V. Last and Tim Mak