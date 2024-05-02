The Bulwark
The Next Level
It's Always Dark in Trump's America (Live from Philadelphia)
It's Always Dark in Trump's America (Live from Philadelphia)

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
May 02, 2024
6
The gang went to Philly and hosted a live event where they discussed the terrifying new Time magazine interview with Donald Trump, and why everyone is talking about college protests instead! Plus, a dark deep dive into how Americans can still choose to elect Trump and a debate on which Republican has embarrassed themselves the most auditioning to be his…

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
