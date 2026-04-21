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JVL Is the Reigning Champion of All the Internet

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Tim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller and JVL celebrate JVL’s Webby win (sort of), and cover Tucker Carlson’s sudden “regret” turn and what it means about MAGA, Donald Trump Jr. as a 2028 front-runner, and the continued disaster in Iran. Plus: the ongoing dysfunction inside the administration, including the latest turmoil surrounding Kash Patel.

Don't miss the Triad this Friday when JVL will answer all your pressing questions on the news of the day. Leave your questions here: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/triad-mailbag-april-25-2026

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Calling all West Coast friends: Tickets are on sale now for our Bulwark Live: California tour stops. Join Sarah, Sam and Tim in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21 for a night of politics among friends. For show details and to snag your seats visit TheBulwark.com/events.

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This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

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