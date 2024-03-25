Welcome to "The Dark Side," where The Bulwark's two most pessimistic personalities breakdown all the ways America is screwed. On today's episode, JVL and AB break down the courts giving Trump another win by reducing his bond, along with NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel as a contributor.
Share this post
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
www.thebulwark.com
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
Bonus
Mar 25, 2024
∙ Paid
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes