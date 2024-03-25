Paid episode

NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel

Jonathan V. Last
A.B. Stoddard
Mar 25, 2024
Welcome to "The Dark Side," where The Bulwark's two most pessimistic personalities breakdown all the ways America is screwed. On today's episode, JVL and AB break down the courts giving Trump another win by reducing his bond, along with NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel as a contributor.

