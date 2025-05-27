“No MAGA Left Behind”?! Trump’s Pardons Are a Corrupt Free-For-All

Sam Stein and Bill Kristol discuss Trump’s increasingly corrupt use of the pardon power, rewarding MAGA allies and big donors, while weaponizing government authority, from ousting DOJ lawyer Liz Oyer for refusing to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights to withholding $100M in federal funding from Harvard.

Watch Sam's conversation with Liz Oyer

Read "Another Indefensible Trump Pardon"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.