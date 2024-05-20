Playback speed
Of Course Trump Will Seek a Third Term

The Dark Side.
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
May 20, 2024
JVL and A.B. muse over whether Donald Trump could get acquitted after Michael Cohen's testimony, the former President floating a third term, and Elise Stefanik's insane response after being asked on Fox News about previous criticism towards him.

A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
