Of Course Trump Will Seek a Third Term

JVL and A.B. muse over whether Donald Trump could get acquitted after Michael Cohen's testimony, the former President floating a third term, and Elise Stefanik's insane response after being asked on Fox News about previous criticism towards him.
May 20, 2024
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
