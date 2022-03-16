The Bulwark
Realignment Is Real
Realignment Is Real

America First, the neocons, and the modern Democratic party.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Tim Miller
Mar 16, 2022
Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Maybe Never Trump, the neoconservative’s last best hope, and Daylight Savings Time.

