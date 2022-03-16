Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about Maybe Never Trump, the neoconservative’s last best hope, and Daylight Savings Time.
Realignment Is Real
www.thebulwark.com
Realignment Is Real
America First, the neocons, and the modern Democratic party.
Mar 16, 2022
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast.
