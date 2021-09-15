The Bulwark
The Next Level
Recall THIS
Recall THIS

California, Gen. Milley, and baseball.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Tim Miller
Sep 15, 2021
Sarah, Tim, and JVL recap the first annual Bulwark Baseball Night. Tim throws down Kong-sized recall dunks. And more.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
