THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE is an easy agency to hate. And Republicans, with an accidental assist from Democrats, just made it easier than ever. It’s sad—or SAD, as Donald Trump might say—because the unlovable tax-collection bureaucracy is just beginning to get its act together after decades of cutbacks and restrictions, sometimes in reaction to scandals that proved false or overblown. The upshot has been a depleted IRS with ancient technology, severe personnel shortages, and record gaps between taxes owed and taxes paid on time ($688 billion in 2021 and $696 billion in 2022).

TIM MILLER: Tim’s 2024 Music Year in Review (The bops. The beefs. And the solace in sound.)

WILL SALETAN: Biden World Thinks He Should Have Stayed in the Race. (The question is not whether he should have dropped out. It’s why he didn’t do so earlier.)

AMY HENDERSON: The Photographer in the Thick of Things (A new exhibition of Harry Benson’s images of presidents, celebrities, and indelible moments.)

JILL D. LAWRENCE: Trump’s Billionaires and Hardliners Don’t Know or Care How Washington Works (And we’re all going to suffer the consequences.)

SONNY BUNCH: ‘Nosferatu’ and ‘The Brutalist’ Reviews (And a happy ‘Nosferatulist’ to you, too.)

ANDREW EGGER: For MAGA: A Sordid Ethics Report > Funding the Government (A tale of two Trump allies in Congress.)

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: Is Christmas Gift Inflation Real? (A century of Christmas commercialism, as observed in old magazine ads.)

Happy 2025! Welcome back to Overtime. I hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday (if you observe one) and a great New Year’s. We spent part of the winter break in Florida with family, and a windy NYE here in Cincinnati. While it’s still winter break for my kids, it is good to be back. And snow (read: ice) is in the forecast. How very fun.

A Worthwhile New Year's Resolution: Take Time To Pause and Think (Connors)

A rare hundo… One of my favorite Hill reporters, Matt Laslo, asked all 100 senators about marijuana and banking. This year, he plans to ask them about crypto.

2024, in six minutes… Just the weird stuff, via Phil Edwards.

Tech that died… In 2024.

The Best Sentences of ‘24… Includes one from our own Andrew Egger (NYT)

Exploring the Carew Tower… A look at Cincinnati’s historic skyscraper, before it becomes apartments.

