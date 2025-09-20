'Secure Borders...At What Cost?' (with Adrian Carrasquillo)

Donald Trump is bleeding support from Hispanic voters, including from some who voted for him. So, we found some former Trump voters who are souring on him, and asked them why. Adrian Carrasquillo, author of The Bulwark's Huddled Masses newsletter, joins the show to discuss voter sentiments on immigration, the future of the immigration debate (especially among Democrats), and his on-the-ground reporting in cities around the country.

By Adrian Carrasquillo:

Trump Hasn’t Invaded Chicago, But the City Is Still Rattled

Leave a comment

Share

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.