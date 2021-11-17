Tim regales us with his hair journey and offers on-the-ground reporting from Real America. Sarah stands up for the innate dignity of all Americans. JVL . . . well. He mutes his mic for a while.
Special Report from Real America
Plus, the Qanons are back.
Nov 17, 2021
The Next Level
