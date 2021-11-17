The Bulwark
The Next Level
Special Report from Real America
0:00
-54:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Special Report from Real America

Plus, the Qanons are back.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Tim Miller
Nov 17, 2021
∙ Paid
Share

Tim regales us with his hair journey and offers on-the-ground reporting from Real America. Sarah stands up for the innate dignity of all Americans. JVL . . . well. He mutes his mic for a while.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bent Knees
  Sarah LongwellJonathan V. Last, and Tim Miller
Blue MAGA
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
The Waiting Game
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Burdened by What Currently Is
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Presidential Immunity & Kamala Harris 2024
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
At Least Insanity is Honest
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Will Saletan
How CNN Should Handle Trump at the Debate
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Live from Denver!
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last