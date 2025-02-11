Recently in The Bulwark:

REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS HAVE WIDELY praised Elon Musk as he’s gone about restructuring and in certain cases eliminating entire parts of the government. But in private, they’ve expressed quite a different perspective on the head of DOGE and his wide-ranging initiative. A review of letters sent by Republican members of Congress to their constituents shows many lawmakers expressing caution, even concern, about the role Musk is playing. Some members have pledged to voters that they will serve as a guardrail for DOGE. Others have expressed apprehension over the conflicts of interest that naturally result from the richest man on the planet—and a major government contractor—having such immense sway over federal spending. Even more have acknowledged fears that Musk may gain access to voters’ sensitive personal information.

KIM WEHLE: JD Vance Wants a Constitutional Crisis

ON SUNDAY MORNING, Vice President JD Vance, a graduate of Yale Law School, posted the following on X: Oy. Where even to begin with this?

IT MIGHT SEEM LIKE A LITTLE THING, just one snowflake in the blizzard of Trump’s first three weeks back in office: On Friday, the administration announced that it would cap the overhead, or “indirect” rates, that the National Institutes of Health allows on its grants to universities. These will now max out at 15 percent. If you don’t work in a university or aren’t involved in medical research, this might not seem like a big deal. But for the researchers and administrators who understand how university and medical center budgets work, it triggered mass panic. They’re now facing a $4 billion funding cut. For our largest research institutions, medical schools, and medical centers, it could leave up to a $100 million or greater hole in their annual budgets.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! With snow on the radar for me, the algorithm reminded me that 15 years ago today was #Snowmageddon. Simpler times, those before-Trump days.

Fly Eagles Fly… Congrats to all the Eagles fans out there on a memorable Super Bowl. Stay safe and off the poles.

Five Former Treasury Secretaries: Our Democracy Is Under Siege (NYT🎁 )

“You are the government…” A scary reality check for Secretary Kristi Noem, but an an even scarier one for all of us.

DOGE-Backed Halt at CFPB… Comes Amid Musk’s Plans for ‘X’ Digital Wallet (Bloomberg).

U.S. intelligence, law enforcement candidates… face Trump loyalty test (WaPo🎁)

The NSA's "Big Delete"… “The massive purge is creating chaos, taking down "mission-related" work” (Judd Legum, Popular Information)

“I wanted somebody who knew Ohio…” Term-limited Governor Mike DeWine, who appointed his Lieutenant Jon Husted to the vacancy created by JD Vance, needed a #2 to finish out his term. He chose former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, which does introduce a little uncertainty for Vivek Ramaswamy, who is eyeing the office.

Tressel is not untainted by scandal, but relatively new to politics after serving as president of Youngstown State. I know how this will likely end: the incentives are there for Tressel to do a lot of wrong things, but until he does, he’s probably the best thing between Ohio and Vivek Ramaswamy’s name on our driver’s licenses. (Ohio Democrats? We’ll see!) Everything Trump Touches, though, does die, as a wise man once wrote, so I am not optimistic.

The Queen City… Readies itself for the Tito Francona Era. I know what you’re thinking and no: I remain a Cleveland Guardians fan first and foremost. But watching the Reds this year is going to be a lot more fun.

