The Bulwark
The Next Level
The Hearings Matter Because the Threat Is Ongoing
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:02
-50:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Hearings Matter Because the Threat Is Ongoing

The January 6 Committee goes prime-time.
Jonathan V. Last
,
Amanda Carpenter
, and
Tim Miller
Jun 08, 2022
∙ Paid
34
Share

Tim, Amanda, and JVL talk about the January 6 Committee prime-time hearings, the new mode of Republican governance, and the future of Fettermania.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
He's Back
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Michelle Obama Knows What Time It Is
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Aileen Cannon's SCOTUS Audition
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
They're Already Tearing Themselves Apart
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
The Worst Is Yet to Come
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Sorry to Pierce Your Bubble
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Trump's Mess with the Cranks
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sam Stein
Trump 2028?
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last