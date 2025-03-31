Playback speed
Share post
The Trump Administration Are Cruel And Heartless Bastards For This

Tim Miller
Mar 31, 2025
19
39
Transcript

Tim Miller is joined by Noah Lanard and Isabela Dias to discuss their article in Mother Jones “You’re Here Because of Your Tattoos." They discuss many of the detained men in El Salvador wrongly accused of being gang members because of having tattoos, including tattoos of an autism awareness ribbon, hummingbirds, and flowers.

Tim Miller
