Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
3

Trump Did the Impossible! Trade War Makes Japan and Korea Cozy up to China

Andrew Egger
and
Benjamin Parker
Mar 31, 2025
∙ Paid
7
3
Share

Donald Trump's aggressive "America First" tariff policies are reshaping international relations, pushing key U.S. allies like Japan and South Korea to reconsider their economic ties and potentially align closer with China.

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Benjamin Parker
Recent Episodes
The Trump Administration Are Cruel And Heartless Bastards For This
  Tim Miller
Trump’s Third Term Talk Is All a Part of His Power Game
  Sarah LongwellMona Charen, and Will Saletan
Bulwark on Sunday: Want To Beat Trump? Get Him To 32%
  William Kristol and Sarah Longwell
JD Vance Declares War on Reality in Greenland
  Tim Miller
Trump’s Market Disaster Has Fox Scrambling
  Tim Miller
Trouble for Trump Admin? Group Sues Over Illegal Signal Messages
  Tim Miller
Trump’s Delusional Plan To Take Greenland Makes Us The Bad Guys
  Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last