Thomas Jefferson would be horrified… The Trump administration just robbed my alma mater of its independence, writes Ansley Skipper at If You Can Keep It.
I went to America's road trip hell… Phil Edwards goes to Breezewood.
Live with Brian Rosenwald! I joined The World According to Brian podcast for a fun, wide-ranging discussion.
Sixteen Years Later… Scott English wishes a happy Mark Sanford Press Conference Day to All Who Celebrate.
In the comments this week… Here’s my prompt: What’s a piece of political news this week that isn’t getting enough attention?
Systemic election suppression activities at the state level backed explicitly by DOJ, aimed at the 2026 elections, much, much sooner than anyone thinks. No one is paying attention, and it is chilling. See Democracy Docket's and Election Law Blog's tracking of what is going on at a state-by-state level and at DOJ.
What is not getting enough attention in the news? The fact that the so called BBB triggers an automatic 500B in cuts to Medicare over the next decade. These cuts will automatically occur unless the senate acts to stop them.