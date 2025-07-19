The Bulwark

Henrietta de Veer
1h

Systemic election suppression activities at the state level backed explicitly by DOJ, aimed at the 2026 elections, much, much sooner than anyone thinks. No one is paying attention, and it is chilling. See Democracy Docket's and Election Law Blog's tracking of what is going on at a state-by-state level and at DOJ.

Sue Connaughton
1h

What is not getting enough attention in the news? The fact that the so called BBB triggers an automatic 500B in cuts to Medicare over the next decade. These cuts will automatically occur unless the senate acts to stop them.

