Trump’s DOJ Paying Nearly $5M to Capitol Attacker’s Family

Tim Miller
May 20, 2025
Tim Miller breaks down the political and legal implications of Donald Trump’s Justice Department agreeing to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police during the January 6 Capitol riot.

