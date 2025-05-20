Trump’s DOJ Paying Nearly $5M to Capitol Attacker’s Family

Tim Miller breaks down the political and legal implications of Donald Trump’s Justice Department agreeing to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Watch Michael Fanone's conversation with Ben Parker

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.