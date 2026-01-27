Trump’s Minneapolis Raids Are Crushing Peoples’ Lives

Adrian Carrasquillo spent several days on the ground in Minneapolis as immigration operations intensified across the city. Drawing on firsthand reporting and eyewitness testimony, the conversation documents how immigration enforcement tactics have reshaped daily life for residents, workers, and small business owners.



Segundo Balboa, co-owner of Galapagos Bar & Grill: A small-business describes ICE arriving in December, families becoming afraid to leave their homes, and neighborhood commerce collapsing as fear spread. He explains the impossible choice between staying safe and continuing to work to pay bills.



Carolina Ortiz, associate executive director of Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action (COPAL): A community organizer and on-the-ground responder, who provides detailed eyewitness accounts of ICE tactics across Minneapolis—agents positioned on nearly every block, unmarked vehicles, covered faces, and arrests carried out through intimidation.



Daniel Hernandez, owner of Colonial Market & Restaurant: He explains sales dropping by nearly 90 percent, the loss of the holiday season, and his efforts to support families through food delivery, recovery of impounded vehicles, and coordination with city officials to keep aid inside the community.



These interviews show how immigration policy is playing out in real time: fear as a tool, force as a default, and an entire community caught in the middle.



Read more about Adrian's experience in Minneapolis:



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.