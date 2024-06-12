Playback speed
Trump's Truth Has No Value

Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Sonny Bunch
Jun 12, 2024
4
Hunter Biden's conviction might be beneficial for Joe Biden's campaign, but that hasn't stopped the GOP from dismissing the justice they claim to crave and spreading conspiracies the trial was orchestrated by the "deep state." Plus, Donald Trump's Truth Social is producing an embarrassingly small amount of money, new inflation numbers, the issue of crim…

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Sonny Bunch
