Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Wanted: A Biden Campaign

Mona Charen
,
David Hume Kennerly
,
Linda Chavez
, and
William Kristol
May 30, 2024
Share
Transcript

Famed presidential photographer David Hume Kennerly joins Bill Kristol and regulars to discuss the Ford Library's cowardly refusal to honor Liz Cheney, how Democrats should handle the Trump verdict, and Biden's standing with the young and old.

highlights / lowlights


David: In closing, Trump’s team takes the jurors for idiots (Dana Milbank, WaPo)

Mona: Why Trump is hobnobbing with rappers facing gang-related charges (MSNBC)

Bill Kristol: The impressiveness of the Manhattan Trump Trial (NYT).

Linda Chavez: Mexican Democracy Hangs In The Balance (Enrique Krauze, Persuasion)

Bill Galston: Highlight: NATO’s boss wants to free Ukraine to strike hard inside Russia (The Economist)

Lowlight: Almost 6,000 Dead in 6 Years: How Baltimore Became the U.S. Overdose Capital (NYT)

show notes:

The Danger of a Small Act of Cowardice by David Hume Kennerly. (Includes the Cheney / Ford photo referenced in the show.)

David's Resignation Letter from the Ford Presidential Foundation

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Hume Kennerly
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Mona Charen
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
What if What the Electorate Knows Is Flat Wrong?
  Mona CharenJoe KleinWilliam GalstonLinda Chavez, and Damon Linker
Will Debates Reset the Race?
  Mona CharenSarah LongwellWill Saletan, and Chris Cillizza
Does This Make Me Look Weak?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
The Revolution Will Not Be Catered
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies
  Mona CharenPhilip BumpAnne ApplebaumDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
Will Dysfunctional House GOP Do the Right Thing?
  Mona CharenBenjamin WittesDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
The Tabloidization of America
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda ChavezWilliam Galston, and Patterico