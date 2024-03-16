What Does a Film Commissioner Do?

Sue Ellen and J.R., the image that pops into the heads of filmmakers around the world when you ask them what they think of when they think of Dallas. (‘Dallas,’ MovieStillsDB)

This week I’m honored to be joined by Dallas Film Commissioner Tony Armer to discuss what, precisely, a film commissioner does. On this episode he discusses his own path to getting involved in the film industry, breaks down different kinds of incentives cities and states use to woo productions, and talks about how Dallas has made itself more attractive to major productions looking for a place to shoot. We also talk a bit about Tony’s podcast; do yourself a favor and check out the episode featuring a post-screening Q&A with cinematographer Roger Deakins, who was in town a few months back for a showing of Blade Runner 2049. And if you enjoyed this podcast, please share it with a friend!

Share