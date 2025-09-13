The Bulwark

The Bulwark

You Can Ramp It Up or Ramp It Down (with Rachel Kleinfeld)

Sarah Longwell
Sep 13, 2025
Share

The murder of Charlie Kirk was the culmination of Americans' long-brewing fear of political violence. First, political violence expert Rachel Kleinfeld joins Sarah to discuss the ramifications of Kirk's death on the American body politic, and then Sarah discusses voters' fears of political violence that we've heard through the years.

Share

